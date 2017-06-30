Cycling - German start is good omen for Martin as he seeks yellow jersey
DUESSELDORF, Germany: Thirty years ago, Ireland's Stephen Roche won a Tour de France that started from Germany, and this year's edition, which kicks off in Duesseldorf, offers his nephew Dan Martin a unique opportunity to bring the yellow jersey back in the family. "It's funny that it also started in Germany 30 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev...
|4 hr
|NewYorkView
|1
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC