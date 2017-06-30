Contador close to signing new Trek-Se...

Contador close to signing new Trek-Segafredo deal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

As Cyclingnews reported during the Criterium du Dauphine in June, Alberto Contador is close to signing a contract extension with Trek-Segafredo , with L'Equipe breaking the news on Tuesday that the Spaniard will put pen to paper on the first rest day of the Tour de France. Contador, 34, signed for Trek at the exact same point last season, when he agreed a deal for 2017, with the option of a second season left open for both him and the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev... Jul 3 NewYorkView 1
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Jun 29 BuyPhartsx 3
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC