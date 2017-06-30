Contador close to signing new Trek-Segafredo deal
As Cyclingnews reported during the Criterium du Dauphine in June, Alberto Contador is close to signing a contract extension with Trek-Segafredo , with L'Equipe breaking the news on Tuesday that the Spaniard will put pen to paper on the first rest day of the Tour de France. Contador, 34, signed for Trek at the exact same point last season, when he agreed a deal for 2017, with the option of a second season left open for both him and the team.
