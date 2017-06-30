Aru beats Froome in first mountain stage of Tour

Peter Sagan of Slovakia, left, sprints as Britain's Mark Cavendish crashes, during the sprint of the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207.5 kilometers with start in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembour... . Peter Sagan of Slovakia, center, and France's Arnaud Demare, right, sprint during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207.5 kilometers with start in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, and finish i... CHAMPAGNEY, France - After losing two of its biggest stars in one horror crash, the Tour de France needed a pick-me-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.