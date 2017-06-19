Will Team Sky and Movistar shuffle decks in rider transfer market?
Team Sky and Movistar are set to be two of the leading teams in the transfer market this season, with a number of high profile riders on both squads out of contract at the end of the year - over half the entire roster, in Sky's case. Although most of the riders out of contract on each team are likely to re-sign, both squads could see riders move in opposite directions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
