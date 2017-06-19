Will Team Sky and Movistar shuffle de...

Will Team Sky and Movistar shuffle decks in rider transfer market?

Read more: Cycling News

Team Sky and Movistar are set to be two of the leading teams in the transfer market this season, with a number of high profile riders on both squads out of contract at the end of the year - over half the entire roster, in Sky's case. Although most of the riders out of contract on each team are likely to re-sign, both squads could see riders move in opposite directions.

