Wiggins has no ambitions to make Olympic return - " as a rower
Five-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has been tipped to compete at a sixth Games in Tokyo 2020 in a rowing boat - but the claims have been privately dismissed. The 37-year-old won his fifth Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit at last August's Rio Games before retiring from cycling in December.
