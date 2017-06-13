Westbrook refis 1375 B'way with $230M...

Westbrook refis 1375 B'way with $230M loan

8 hrs ago

UPDATED, June 13, 12:35 p.m.: Westbrook Partners refinanced its 513,000-square-foot office building at 1375 Broadway in the Garment District with a $230 million loan from French bank Credit Agricole, property records filed with the city Tuesday show. The deal replaces a $180 million loan Credit Agricole lent Westbrook in May 2015 when the private equity firm bought the building from Savanna for $310 million .

Chicago, IL

