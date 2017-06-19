Watch the USA Cycling national championships live on Cyclingnews
Moved to the end of June to coincide with the rest of the world's national championships, the USA Cycling professional road championships will serve up some of the most exciting racing of the weekend. Catch all of the action in the women's and men's races live streaming on Cyclingnews on June 25. The Knoxville, Tennessee circuit is sure to provide plenty of space for attacks, counter-attacks and non-stop action.
