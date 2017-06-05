Victory snatched from Porte on final stage

JAKOB Fuglsang stunned the pre-race favourites to win the Criterium du Dauphine, leapfrogging Australia's Richie Porte on a thrilling final stage as Tour de France champion Chris Froome appeared short of form. Astana rider Fuglsang, 32, attacked on the final climb to the Plateau de Solaison and held off Porte to win the 115-kilometre stage from Albertville and beat the Australian by 10 seconds in the overall classification.

