Victory snatched from Porte on final stage
JAKOB Fuglsang stunned the pre-race favourites to win the Criterium du Dauphine, leapfrogging Australia's Richie Porte on a thrilling final stage as Tour de France champion Chris Froome appeared short of form. Astana rider Fuglsang, 32, attacked on the final climb to the Plateau de Solaison and held off Porte to win the 115-kilometre stage from Albertville and beat the Australian by 10 seconds in the overall classification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC