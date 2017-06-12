Varnish critical of final version of ...

Varnish critical of final version of report into British Cycling

Read more: Cycling News

Jess Varnish has criticised the independent review into British Cycling and said that it was "laughable" that she was labelled as a troublemaker by coaches in the final version of the report. "I am insulted," Varnish told The Times .

