Van Avermaet back on winning form - News Shorts
Greg Van Avermaet found himself back on winning form just days after resuming racing following a well-deserved break after his enormously successful Spring Classics campaign. The BMC rider won the sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Luxembourg , moving to within one second of the race lead currently held by his teammate Jempy Drucker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC