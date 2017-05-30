Van Avermaet back on winning form - News Shorts

Van Avermaet back on winning form - N...

Van Avermaet back on winning form

Greg Van Avermaet found himself back on winning form just days after resuming racing following a well-deserved break after his enormously successful Spring Classics campaign. The BMC rider won the sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Luxembourg , moving to within one second of the race lead currently held by his teammate Jempy Drucker.

