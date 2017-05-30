US praises Modi's call for freedom of...

US praises Modi's call for freedom of navigation for peace and growth

US defence secretary General James Mattis said: "As Prime Minister Modi of India has stated so clearly, "respecting freedom of navigation and endearing to international norms are essential for peace and economic growth in the interlinked geography of the Indo-Pacific."

Chicago, IL

