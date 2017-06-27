US defence secretary James Mattis cal...

US defence secretary James Mattis calls on Prime Minister Modi

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

WASHINGTON: US defence secretary James Mattis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today amid reports that America will sell 22 Guardian drones to India to bolster its surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities. The meeting between Mattis and Prime Minister Modi came ahead of the latter's maiden meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Chicago, IL

