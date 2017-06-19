US champion Daniel heads into title defence with broken collarbone
Defending US road race champion Greg Daniel will line up on Sunday at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee with the number 1 dossard on his back, but has brushed off any pressure to keep his stars-and-stripes jersey. After all, he's riding around with a collarbone that is being held together by a bent piece of titanium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC