US champion Daniel heads into title defence with broken collarbone

15 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Defending US road race champion Greg Daniel will line up on Sunday at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee with the number 1 dossard on his back, but has brushed off any pressure to keep his stars-and-stripes jersey. After all, he's riding around with a collarbone that is being held together by a bent piece of titanium.

