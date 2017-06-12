Unplanned attack propels Niewiadoma t...

Unplanned attack propels Niewiadoma to first WorldTour stage race victory

Although she has been among world's best riders for two seasons, she waited until her debut on British roads to take the very first win on a WorldTour level. Katarzyna Niewiadoma stormed to the victory in the opener of Ovo Energy Women's Tour and held on to the green race leader's jersey over next four days, celebrating the overall win on Sunday.

