Trek-Segafredo team to support Contador and Degenkolb at the Tour de France
The Trek-Segaredo team has confirmed its nine riders for the Tour de France , with Alberto Contador the protected general classification leader for what is likely to be his final shot at overall victory at the Tour de France. The veteran Spaniard will share team leadership with sprinter John Degenkolb who will target stage victories and possible the green points jersey if he shows consistency in the opening sprint finishes.
