Tour de Suisse stage 9 time trial start times

Simon Spilak will be hoping to close out his second overall victory in three years at the Tour de Suisse on the final time trial stage. The Slovenian has a good record on Swiss soil and goes into the stage with a comfortable 52-second lead over Damiano Caruso in the general classification, with Steven Kruijswijk sitting a further 13 seconds back.

