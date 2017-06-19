Tour de France combativity award to be voted via Twitter - News shorts
Social media users will get a bigger say in the winner of this year's Prix de la combativit or most aggressive rider competition at the Tour de France . New rules allow further nominations via the social media platform Twitter on the two rest days and a final vote on the most aggressive rider in the race on the final day in Paris.
