Tour de France 2017 - " the contenders
Previous appearances : 2008 , 2012 , 2013 , 2014 , 2015 , 2016 Stage wins: Seven Froome heads to France as the obvious favourite. His victory last year made him one of just eight men with three or more Tour wins to their name and the first to successfully retain the crown since Miguel Indurain in 1995.
