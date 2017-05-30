Thomas De Gendt wins opening stage of Criterium du Dauphine
Chris Froome and Simon Yates finished safely in the bunch as Thomas De Gendt won the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine from the break. Lotto-Soudal's De Gendt soloed home after dropping the last of his breakaway companions with eight kilometres left of the lumpy 170.5km stage which started and finished in Saint Etienne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC