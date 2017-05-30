Thomas De Gendt wins opening stage of...

Thomas De Gendt wins opening stage of Criterium du Dauphine

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Chris Froome and Simon Yates finished safely in the bunch as Thomas De Gendt won the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine from the break. Lotto-Soudal's De Gendt soloed home after dropping the last of his breakaway companions with eight kilometres left of the lumpy 170.5km stage which started and finished in Saint Etienne.

Chicago, IL

