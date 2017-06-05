The stakes are medium in HBO's new Tour de Pharmacy trailer
HBO has just released the trailer for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest TV events of the summer, Tour de Pharmacy . Set in 1982, the hour-long film parodies the competitive world of cycling in an absurd mockumentary about the fictitious Tour de Pharmacy and the shenanigans that go along with the bike race.
