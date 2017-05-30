Tendinitis forces Visconti to miss Tour de Suisse

Despite his previous wins and stints in pink at the Giro, Giovanni Visconti is riding in service of Bahrain-Merida teammate Vincenzo Nibali Giovanni Visconti will have to miss this month's Tour de Suisse as he continues to recover from tendinitis. Visconti hopes that he will still be able to race in June with the Tour of Slovenia or the Italian national championships a possibility later in the month.

