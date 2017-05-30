Tendinitis forces Visconti to miss Tour de Suisse
Despite his previous wins and stints in pink at the Giro, Giovanni Visconti is riding in service of Bahrain-Merida teammate Vincenzo Nibali Giovanni Visconti will have to miss this month's Tour de Suisse as he continues to recover from tendinitis. Visconti hopes that he will still be able to race in June with the Tour of Slovenia or the Italian national championships a possibility later in the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC