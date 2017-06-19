Teen steals scene in Longsjo thriller
A rider can think he has victory in the palm in his hand, practically alone on the final straightaway. He can taste it, his salivating jaws opening, poised to clamp down on a scrumptious morsel only few consume -- only to find it snatched away from his mouth in the last gasps by a rider no one expected to challenge for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC