Team Sunweb build Tour de France line...

Team Sunweb build Tour de France line-up around Canberra cyclist Michael Matthews

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Age

Team Sunweb have built their Tour de France team around Michael Matthews to give the Canberra cycling star every chance to add more bling to his resume. Sunweb coach Aike Visbeek said they'd given Matthews the strongest possible lead-out train to ensure the sprinter had the best possible chance to add to his single Tour stage win to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC