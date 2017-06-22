Team Sunweb build Tour de France line-up around Canberra cyclist Michael Matthews
Team Sunweb have built their Tour de France team around Michael Matthews to give the Canberra cycling star every chance to add more bling to his resume. Sunweb coach Aike Visbeek said they'd given Matthews the strongest possible lead-out train to ensure the sprinter had the best possible chance to add to his single Tour stage win to date.
