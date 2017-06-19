Team Sky include Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa in Tour de France team
Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa have been named in the Team Sky squad to support Chris Froome's bid for a fourth Tour de France title next month. Thomas and Landa led Sky in the Giro d'Italia in May but their overall hopes were ended when a police motorbike caused a crash on the Blockhaus climb on stage nine.
