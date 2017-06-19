Team Sky include Geraint Thomas and M...

Team Sky include Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa in Tour de France team

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa have been named in the Team Sky squad to support Chris Froome's bid for a fourth Tour de France title next month. Thomas and Landa led Sky in the Giro d'Italia in May but their overall hopes were ended when a police motorbike caused a crash on the Blockhaus climb on stage nine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC