Team Sky announce Tour de Suisse squad, Modolo wins GP du canton d'Argovie - News Shorts
Team Sky have announced a versatile squad for the 2017 Tour de Suisse , with riders capable of challenging for both stages and the overall title. Having ridden the last two editions of the Tour de Suisse, Geraint Thomas misses the race as he continues his recovery from the Giro d'Italia and preparation for the Tour de France in support of Chris Froome.
