Stomach virus slows Geipel ahead of German championships

Andre Greipel 's Tour de France preparation hit a slight roadblock last week when the reigning German road race champion contracted a stomach virus that kept him from training for several days, although his team doctor says Greipel should be on target when the French Grand Tour starts in Dsseldorf on July 1. "A virus is always unfortunate, but meanwhile things are going well with him," Lotto Soudal team doctor Servaas Bing told Sporza. "He has been sick for a number of days, so we have to adjust his program," Bing said.

