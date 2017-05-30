Spotted: Alberto Contador on new Trek at Criterium du Dauphine
As the 69th Criterium du Dauphine began in Saint Etienne, the seven-time Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador debuted the latest frameset from Trek. The 2018 Emonda SLR is to be launched officially next month at the Tour de France.
