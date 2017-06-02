Sport24.co.za | Tour stage to start, finish in Stade Velodrome
Chris Froome will have the chance to seal a fourth Tour de France victory in Marseille's Stade Velodrome in July, organisers announced on Thursday. The famous stadium, currently the home of football club Olympique Marseille, will return to its roots for one day only as it was originally built as a multi-purpose sports stadium that included a cycling track - hence its name.
