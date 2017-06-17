Sport24.co.za | Sagan extends record in Switzerland

Sport24.co.za | Sagan extends record ...

World road race champion Peter Sagan powered to victory in Saturday's eighth and penultimate stage to extend his record tally of Tour of Switzerland wins to 15. The Slovak stormed away from Italian Sacha Modolo at the end of the 100km ride around Schaffhausen to add to his win on stage five, as Matteo Trentin finished third. Bora rider Sagan, 27, looks in good shape heading into July's Tour de France, where he will be expecting to claim an unprecedented sixth consecutive green jersey.

