Sport24.co.za | Sagan extends record in Switzerland
World road race champion Peter Sagan powered to victory in Saturday's eighth and penultimate stage to extend his record tally of Tour of Switzerland wins to 15. The Slovak stormed away from Italian Sacha Modolo at the end of the 100km ride around Schaffhausen to add to his win on stage five, as Matteo Trentin finished third. Bora rider Sagan, 27, looks in good shape heading into July's Tour de France, where he will be expecting to claim an unprecedented sixth consecutive green jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC