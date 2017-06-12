Sport24.co.za | Gilbert claims Swiss stage, Kueng in yellow

Sport24.co.za | Gilbert claims Swiss ...

Gilbert claims Swiss stage, Kueng in yellow

Belgian Philippe Gilbert began the summer as he finished off the spring with victory in the first stage of the Tour of Switzerland on Sunday. Having won two one-day classics during the spring, Gilbert added a Swiss stage victory by edging a sprint finish to the 172.2km stage as Swiss Stefan Kueng took the leader's yellow jersey off Australian BMC team-mate Rohan Dennis.

