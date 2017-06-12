Spanish federation bans disc brakes a...

Spanish federation bans disc brakes at nationals

The tug of war over whether disc brakes have a place in the peloton continues with the Spanish Cycling Federation choosing to ban the use of disc brakes during the Spanish national championships next week. The RFEC issued a press release on Monday morning stating that riders in the elite categories would not be able to use them.

