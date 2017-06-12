Snowpack forces Carson City Off-Road onto new course
Persisting snow in the Carson Range to the west of Carson City has forced race promoter Epic Rides to implement backup plans to use a completely new course. The old course climbed out of Carson City and traversed the legendary Tahoe Rim Trail which is now impassable.
Read more at Cycling News.
