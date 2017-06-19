Skujins returns to racing after Calif...

Skujins returns to racing after California crash

19 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Skujins finished second Wednesday in the Latvian time trial championship to Aleksejs Saramotins , who covered the 33km course in Baldone 30 seconds faster than Skujins and 38 seconds faster than third-placed Krists Neilands . Skujins has been out of competition since crashing out of the Tour of California during stage 2 while following fellow breakaway riders on a descent.

