Skujins returns to racing after California crash

Skujins finished second Wednesday in the Latvian time trial championship to Aleksejs Saramotins , who covered the 33km course in Baldone 30 seconds faster than Skujins and 38 seconds faster than third-placed Krists Neilands . Skujins has been out of competition since crashing out of the Tour of California during stage 2 while following fellow breakaway riders on a descent.

