Siutsou out of Tour de France after fracturing leg
Kanstantsin Siutsou will miss the Tour de France as he has to undergo surgery following a crash on stage 2 of the Tour de Slovenie . Siutsou fractured his left femoral bone when he came down on the second descent of the day and was taken to hospital.
