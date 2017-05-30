Simon Yates, Chaves join forces at Cr...

Simon Yates, Chaves join forces at Criterium du Dauphine

20 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Simon Yates will be the leader of the Orica-Scott squad for the Critrium du Dauphin , and the Briton will be supported by last year's Giro d'Italia runner-up Esteban Chaves , who is just returning to racing after four months out of competition due to a knee injury. Although Yates will lead the team, directeur sportif Laurenzo Lapage says he will not be under too much pressure to get a top result.

Chicago, IL

