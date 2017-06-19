Sheryl Crow: Dating's hard work

Sheryl Crow: Dating's hard work

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The 'All I Wanna Do' singer - who has adopted sons Wyatt, 10, and Levi, seven - is currently single and when she does meet a guy, she decides quickly if she can see them having a future together because she doesn't want to introduce people to her kids if things aren't going to be serious. She said: "My boys always ask me, 'Do you ever date?' And I reply, 'If I ever date, you guys would know about it, right?' "They have met a couple of people but they don't really look at it as dating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC