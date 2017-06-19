Shane Archbold on the mend in Spain a...

Shane Archbold on the mend in Spain after back operation

15 hrs ago Read more: Timaru Herald

Timaru professional cyclist Shane Archbold is hopeful of getting back on bike after undergoing back surgery in Germany on bulging discs. The 28-year-old has had a rough time following a horror crash in last year's Tour de France when he was involved in high speed crash into a wall during the 17th stage, fracturing his pelvis.

