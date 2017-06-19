Shane Archbold on the mend in Spain after back operation
Timaru professional cyclist Shane Archbold is hopeful of getting back on bike after undergoing back surgery in Germany on bulging discs. The 28-year-old has had a rough time following a horror crash in last year's Tour de France when he was involved in high speed crash into a wall during the 17th stage, fracturing his pelvis.
