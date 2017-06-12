Sam Bennett sprints into Tour of Slov...

Sam Bennett sprints into Tour of Slovenia leader's jersey

13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Although still tired from the Giro d'Italia, Sam Bennett put the disappointment of missing out on a stage win behind him as he sprinted to victory at the Tour of Slovenia . The Irishman claimed a maiden WorldTour win earlier at the season in Paris-Nice and came into the Italian Grand Tour hungry for a stage win.

