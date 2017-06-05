Sagan lays foundations for record-equalling Tour de France green jersey

Peter Sagan will lead a mixed Bora-Hansgrohe team at the Tour de Suisse , with the world champion using the nine days of racing as final preparation for the Tour de France where he will attempt to win the green points jersey for a sixth time. The Tour de Suisse begins in Cham with a six-kilometre time trial, with Sagan one of the contenders for the first leader's jersey of the race.

