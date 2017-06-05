Sagan lays foundations for record-equ...

Sagan lays foundations for record-equalling Tour de France green jersey

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Peter Sagan will lead a mixed Bora-Hansgrohe team at the Tour de Suisse , with the world champion using the nine days of racing as final preparation for the Tour de France where he will attempt to win the green points jersey for a sixth time. The Tour de Suisse begins in Cham with a six-kilometre time trial, with Sagan one of the contenders for the first leader's jersey of the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes (Dec '16) Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC