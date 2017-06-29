Sagan climbs fence to accept Tour de Suisse award
Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan won two stages of the recent Tour de Suisse competition and may have changed his tactics before the upcoming Tour de France. In both stages, he started began sprinting long before the finishing line.
