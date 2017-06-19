Rosskopf, Neben claim US time trial n...

Rosskopf, Neben claim US time trial national titles

13 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Amber Neben has been on the podium at USA Cycling's road national championships more times than she could count, but she knew exactly how many times she had been to the top step. The 42-year-old world champion won her second national time trial championship, covering a three-lap course in Knoxville in 30 minutes, 27 seconds.

Chicago, IL

