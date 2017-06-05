Richie Porte exclusive column: The secrets to my success
I suppose that's why I'm drawn to people like Cadel Evans, one of Australia's greatest ever cyclists and one of the sport's greatest fighters who never gave in. Just recently myself and a few BMC teammates were doing reconnaissance of the Col du Galibier which features in next month's Tour de France and it made me think of Cadel because that's where he really came of age in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC