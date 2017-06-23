Portland Police won't bust naked ride...

Portland Police won't bust naked riders, as long they go with the flow

3 hrs ago

Our local version of the World Naked Bike Ride isn't just an amazing cycling spectacle and one of the largest clothing-free rides on the planet, it's also an illustration of what makes our city so great. That is, the level of coordination and respect between volunteer ride organizers and the Portland Police Bureau is something to be proud of.

Chicago, IL

