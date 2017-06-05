Porte takes yellow jersey at Criteriu...

Porte takes yellow jersey at Criterium du Dauphine

Read more: Iol.co.za

Richie Porte claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey on the Criterium du Dauphine after finishing second in a gruelling sixth stage won by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang on Friday. Astana's Fuglsang outsprinted Australian Porte and Chris Froome at the end of a 147.5km mountain trek from Villars les Dombes to La Motte Servolex.

