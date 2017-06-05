Porte expects Froome to respond in Dauphine mountains

According to one speculative report in the French press they'll soon be teammates, but for the next 72 hours at least, Richie Porte and Chris Froome will battle it out for honours at the Criterium du Dauphine . After five stages, Porte holds the advantage, sitting second overall behind Thomas De Gendt , with Froome sixth and 37 seconds down on the Australian.

