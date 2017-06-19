Poels upbeat about securing a place in Team Sky's Tour de France squad
Wout Poels is optimistic about securing a place in Team Sky 's Tour de France squad after returning to racing at the Route du Sud in the Pyrenees following a knee injury. The Dutchman had not raced since the Ruta del Sol in early February.
