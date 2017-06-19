Poels 'not angry, but disappointed' at Team Sky Tour de France snub

The Dutchman played a vital role in Chris Froome's overall victories in the last two editions of the race but a knee injury has disrupted his 2017 campaign. After a nearly five months on the sidelines, Poels returned to racing at the Route du Sud last week and said he was 'confident' he'd make the Tour team , but the Sky camp clearly felt the question marks over his shape were too great.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.