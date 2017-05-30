Pivot' to Asia will continue says US ...

Pivot' to Asia will continue says US defence secretary

11 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

James Mattis says he will talk about the "international order" needed for a peaceful Asia at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue US Defence Secretary James Mattis has reaffirmed the country's commitment to its Asia-Pacific allies as he arrived in Singapore for the region's premier security forum. Mattis, who made his second visit to the region this week since taking charge of the Pentagon in January, said he hoped to reassure regional allies and articulate a clear US policy during the annual Shangri-La Dialogue.

