Photos of yoga studio theft suspect posted by Walnut Creek police

Police looking for a man suspected of stealing a purse and credit cards from a yoga studio turned up the heat by putting his image on social media. Several pictures of Christopher Newton appeared on the Walnut Creek Police Department's Facebook page and Twitter account, and police say he is wanted on warrants from three unspecified Bay Area jurisdictions.

Chicago, IL

