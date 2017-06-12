Pavel Sivakov seals overall Baby Giro...

Pavel Sivakov seals overall Baby Giro victory

15 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Returning to the U23 race calendar for the first time since 2012, the Baby Giro lived up to expectation with Russian Pavel Sivakov holding off Mitchelton Scott 's Australian duo Jai Hindley and Lucas Hamilton to claim the overall victory on the final day. Sivakov adds his name to a list of previous winners that includes Francesco Moser, Piotr Ugrumov, Marco Pantani, Gilberto Simoni, Davide Frattini, Dario Cataldo and Carlos Betancur.

